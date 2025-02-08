Seeking practitioners in West Virginia
I'm working with a client on a medical situation; this is a call for WV practitioners
Good morning. I’m looking for practitioners in WV who can handle noninvasive soft tissue issues: classical osteopaths, exceptionally skilled chiropractors, LMTs, craniosacral therapists, etc. If you know of a very good classical homeopath, I’m interested. I am seeking someone with experience with a specific issue, and will need to network to someone appropriate for and proximate to my client — so I’ll be speaking with recommendations directly. Please let me know if I can use your name as a referral. Write to me using the subject header that comes up from this email link: efc@planetwaves.net. Thank you for your assistance. — efc
Mark Myers is Spencer. He’s very intelligent to the point of seeming strange but definitely talented.
Why is it you who's searching for a holistic therapist, rather than the client him/herself? Good luck. There are a lot of holistic therapists who claim to have a lot of experience, but don't, or who have a lot of charisma, but not much real skill, compassion, or awareness. Masters of holistic therapies are exceedingly rare. And they charge an arm and a leg for their services. Hundreds of dollars per fifty-minute hour.