Good morning. I’m looking for practitioners in WV who can handle noninvasive soft tissue issues: classical osteopaths, exceptionally skilled chiropractors, LMTs, craniosacral therapists, etc. If you know of a very good classical homeopath, I’m interested. I am seeking someone with experience with a specific issue, and will need to network to someone appropriate for and proximate to my client — so I’ll be speaking with recommendations directly. Please let me know if I can use your name as a referral. Write to me using the subject header that comes up from this email link: efc@planetwaves.net. Thank you for your assistance. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis