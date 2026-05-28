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Arriving in Brussels, 2006. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Sunday at 4:45 pm EDT the Sagittarius Moon opposes the Gemini Sun, also known as the Full Moon. This is also a “Blue Moon,” meaning the second Full Moon in a calendar month (this occurs every two or three years); and the Moon will be at apogee (close to its furthest point from Earth in its orbit), and will therefore appear smaller and less bright than the average Full Moon.

The Full Moon of May goes by other names, such as the Milk Moon, the Planting Moon, the Hare Moon, the Frog Moon, the Budding Moon and to its ardent fans, Oswaldo.

In this article I’ll be covering some of the major planets and get to the sublime, esoteric or finer details in Starcast posted above the weekly horoscope (including a comment on the now-very-active Family Hunger Game pattern in Capricorn).

My desk in Brussels, 2006, where I wrote many columns for Jonathan Cainer, covered the ‘demotion’ of Pluto and edited the early Book of Blue photos.

Resolving Deadlocks Without Pushing Too Hard

The first thing to remember about the Full Moon is that it has a way of arriving with resolving deadlocks; difficult things can just slip by — not always, but dependably enough they do — so keep a positive outlook. The key here is not pushing too hard but rather pointing yourself in the direction you want to go, knowing what you want from a situation, and knowing which points you’re willing to compromise on.

Drawing its optimism from seeing or maybe feeling possibilities that others do not, the resilient Sagittarius Moon seems to never give up or succumb to pessimism; it helps to consciously set limits.

This lunation takes place with the Moon near the Great Attractor, a multi-galaxy nodal point that makes the ultimate Sagittarian statement, “don’t crowd my space.”

It’s also trine a cluster of planets in early Aries, including Borasisi, Neptune, Vesta, Pallas and Saturn. A good approach would be to see your opportunities and take the path of least resistance.

Brussels cafe, St. Gilles. Photo by Eric Francis.

Ceres, Uranus and Sedna Bend the Nodes

The lunar nodes are retrograding through very early Pisces and Virgo after about 18 months in those signs. The nodes (whose average motion is always retrograde) activate their signs’ polarity, describe the processing of what some call karma (or simply, experience), and describe something in the chart that must be reckoned with.

It happens that in early Gemini, there are three important factors that are currently at 90 degrees to the nodal axis (a condition called bending the nodes, which some consider to be one of the most influential aspects in astrology).

In recent weeks, I’ve been writing about how Sedna is a factor of environmental awareness. For approximately 60 years of Sedna in Taurus (1966-2025), we learned that the Earth is an ecosystem, that it is fragile and that human involvement matters.

At the beginning of those six decades, in the late 1960s, major corporations were (in internal memos) admitting both the pollution problem and the planetary warming problem. Now we all know, and yet this information has never seemed to matter less.

Brussels studio window. Photo by Eric Francis.

Awareness of the Mental Environment

Sedna in Gemini is about awareness of the mental environment; which is related to the data environment and how technology impacts consciousness. People are as clueless about this today as they were about environmental toxins in the 1960s. Nobody much cares what’s coming out of those smokestacks as long as we have plastic garbage bags.

Uranus has now worked its way into Gemini, demanding focus on the relationship between technology and consciousness. This relationship is controversial — as if technology itself has no effect — and I’m tellin’ ya, this is the heart of the matter.

Now Ceres, mother Gaia and goddess of grain, is in Gemini, which makes the matter much more tangible. Ceres adds the theme: you are what you think. The state of mind created by the technology environment drives you to seek out or have an affinity for certain kinds of material in the environment. Toxic environments beget toxic consumption.

In this way, the energy multiples upon itself until you get a handle on it, which starts with noticing. It’s one thing to choose foods that you like to eat. It’s another to assess how you feel after you’ve eaten something.

You might say that the Sagittarius Moon holds up a spiritual mirror to what might otherwise be ordinary and taken for granted.

Blue Brussels. Photo by Eric Francis.

A Cry for Help

Al Morrison, the original Chiron and minor planet pioneer, pointed out that Ceres is about mechanization of any kind. This would include thought itself, which is the latest techno drug we are being sold. Don’t worry! Don’t think! This little “app” will do it for you!