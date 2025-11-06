Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Great article. I will see where I can watch Waking Life on line. “flat earth” phenomenon is a digital effect with many equivalents (such as “being born into the wrong body”). Once converted to data and uploaded, the world lacks all dimension and depth, and people’s minds are equally distorted. " Never heard it put that way. I used to get kind of angry with flat earthers, but now mostly I let people have whatever belief. I've been an open ocean sailor so earth as a globe is my experience. There is a reason people circumnavigate the lower 40s. This has been a reminder to me how much I need to value the few deep conversations I am able to have. Thank you.

A truly poignant film, one of my favorites. Spoiler Alert: when he floats away at the end, totally dis attached from his flesh body, I was stunned and went through a near death experience of sorts myself.

