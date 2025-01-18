Eric Francis, host of Planet Waves TV.

Zoom Link (best for those who want to submit questions)

Daniel Giamario and Jeffrey Strahl will be my guests Sunday at 7 pm EST on a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. We’ll be considering the rising tide of Total Digital Conditions (Web 3.0, blockchain, digital ID, the 4th Industrial Revolution, etc.).

We will be discussing who the producers and the stage managers are behind the two leading actors, and reminding you that politics is the entertainment division of the Military-Industrial Complex.

We will be live streaming on Zoom, YouTube and other channels, taking audience questions and considering the astrology of the moment.