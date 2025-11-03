Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Special Starcast :: A Moment of Astrology :: Wednesday Full Moon into Mercury Retrograde
Special Starcast :: A Moment of Astrology :: Wednesday Full Moon into Mercury Retrograde

NOTE TO LISTENERS, THE FULL MOON IS THE MORNING OF WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5. I WAS OFF BY A DAY IN THIS PODCAST.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 03, 2025
NOTE TO LISTENERS, THE FULL MOON IS THE MORNING OF WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5. I WAS OFF BY A DAY IN THIS PODCAST.

November Full Moon 2024 over the Ashokan Reservoir area (from the bridge over Stone Church Gorge), Ulster County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

Search: The “Beaver Moon”

The term “Beaver Moon” refers to the Full Moon in November, traditionally named by Indigenous peoples and early European settlers to mark the time when beavers were busy building their winter dams and when trappers set their traps before rivers froze over. The recent full moon in November 2025 is also the second supermoon of the year, making it particularly large and bright.

  • Origin of the name: The name is linked to the activity of beavers during this month. It also coincided with the time when trappers would set out to collect valuable, cold-weather pelts from the animals.

Search: The “Deer Rutting Moon”

Is a popular term for the second full moon after the autumn equinox, believed by some to influence the timing of the white-tailed deer breeding season. However, scientific research shows that the rut is primarily triggered by the photoperiod (length of daylight), not the moon. While some hunters believe the rut timing is tied to specific full moons, studies indicate deer activity is most strongly tied to dawn and dusk and the rut itself, rather than the moon phase

