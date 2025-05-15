Good afternoon from New York —

One other note for today — I’ve prepared a video supplement explaining the Family Hunger Game pattern that spans from Aries to Capricorn and includes points in Cancer and Libra.

This is not for everyone; it’s intended for astrology students and anyone who is doing any kind of family constellation work in therapy, or other deep healing involving family patterns. The original article, the new article, and the charts are included below the charts. The new article is being sent out without paywall to everyone on this Substack list.

Thanks for being in the neighborhood, and for the generosity of our paying subscribers.

Your faithful astrologer,