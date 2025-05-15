Special Supplement — Video discussion of the Family Hunger Games aspect
Accompanying the May 15, 2025 Planet Waves, with chart resources. These are in support of those doing deep healing involving family patterns.
One other note for today — I’ve prepared a video supplement explaining the Family Hunger Game pattern that spans from Aries to Capricorn and includes points in Cancer and Libra.
This is not for everyone; it’s intended for astrology students and anyone who is doing any kind of family constellation work in therapy, or other deep healing involving family patterns. The original article, the new article, and the charts are included below the charts. The new article is being sent out without paywall to everyone on this Substack list.
Okay submitting a comment here…Eric you weave your extensive and impressive knowledge of Greek mythology and how that mirrors modern issues into a new layer of astrology knowledge for me. Eye opening. Planet delineation!!? Yes more of that !!! How everything happening at the same time—yes thank you for shining light onto interesting parallels of healing, history and our inner experiences. Awesome.