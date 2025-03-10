From the Virgo Reading

Good evening,

We on Spaceship Earth are about to experience some of the most unusual astrology of our lifetimes. It is VERY exciting, and I trust that even as I write, the rising tide of reality is reaching many people.

I’ve been busy working on an extended video reading for you. It’s variously called For the Faithful or Reckoning — it’s the same product with different colors. I have returned to video with passion, better lights and a screen-in-screen view of all charts.

Covering the Next 12 Weeks and the Spring of 2026

In these presentations, I home in on the astrology of the next 12 weeks or so. And it’s special. Planets are changing signs like crazy. They’ll probably changing places…Venus will grow rings and Saturn will finally fall in love.

That said, I also rely on the spring equinox chart for 2026 to show you how this astrology shapes up. So these readings have lasting value, like all of my work.

Later in the spring, For the Faithful customers will receive a special edition extended written horoscope covering all 12 signs and rising signs.

Big Astrology Coming Now

A pair of eclipses is coming. Venus and Mercury are in a magnificent retrograde pattern. And no doubt you can feel this. My objective as an astrologer is to help you orient amidst the many changes, and to give you ways to think about whatever is happening. If focus on your inner journey, your life calling and your relatinoships: the basics. The focus on Aries says: it’s time. It’s time to BE who you are every day.

You have help, and I do my best to show you where to find your guidance within yourself and in your world. As Sting said, it’s tugging at your hand.

These are 50-minute video readings that include last year’s spring reading (Eye of the Centur) as well as one of my written masterpiece written readings, Aquarian Era, Aquaria Age, which will help you put a pin in the map for right here, right now.

We’ve posted many previews to YouTube — two per sign, to give you an idea of the beginning and the middle of the reading. There’s also a general introduction, below.

Start a Core Membership and For the Faithful is Our Gift

We are currently offering all-12 signs and will soon have single and double sign packages. Or, if you start a new Core Membership, we will include two signs as our gift. This includes anyone who upgrades from a discount subscription. (This is not indicated on the product code — we will see your subscription and reach back to you.)

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

PS — If you want to put together a custom bundle of products, write to us. Also all er signs of this reading are incluced with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.