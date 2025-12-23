Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Starcast — Chiron and Neptune Light Up the Tree, feat. the Barbie Liberation Organization
0:00
-43:55

Starcast — Chiron and Neptune Light Up the Tree, feat. the Barbie Liberation Organization

Planet Waves is off; Starcast covers the planetary and psychic weather over the next few days. Introducing the Barbie Liberation Organization and re-introducing The Yes Men. ALT PLAYERS INCLUDED.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Dec 23, 2025
This happy Pine Tree and its friends have no lights and will still be here at this time next year. Greene County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

Alternate Audio Player

0:00
-43:55

Alternate Alternate Player - standard HTML 5. Would people experiening the Substack biometric block let me know if these players work? Thank you. — efc

Coming soon from Planet Waves…

Mike Bonanno (Igor Vamos) and Andy Bichlbaum (Jacques Servin) brief the audience at a Manhattan screening of “The Yes Men Fix the World,” just ahead of a “takeover” of a nearby Whole Foods store. That was a lot of fun. One of Mike’s first operations was the Barbie Liberation Organization. Photo by Eric Francis.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture