Starcast :: Dancing Your Way Through Conflict — Solar Eclipse on the Event Horizon

Rhode Island beach in autumn. Photo by Eric Francis.

“World War III is a guerrilla information war with no division between military and civilian participation.” — Marshall McLuhan , 1970

I don’t say enough about the edgy quality of this eclipse, on the last day of the season and way out at the end of the mutable signs…so fill in that blank. Here are the classical (with Uranus to Eris included) and modern charts. The eclipse on Sunday is conjunct asteroids Hopi (ambush, or things Native American), Achilles (debility, false lack of confidence), Kagara (the gods at war) and Terpsichore (music, dance). All within ONE degree of the eclipse.

In the new Planet Waves FM (below), I describe in the first 40 minutes how to wake up in the middle of a propaganda campaign and tune in to your discernment. This largely involves not being dragged around by grief and agony, and asking yourself what is happening and why it might be happening.

This is a detailed written interpretation of Wednesday’s chart, using two chart formats, classical and modern. This should be easy enough to read for anyone with basic astrology and even if not, it will still be interesting. For those curious, I describe my process of integrating new minor planets into the mix.