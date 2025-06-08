Starcast :: Jupiter enters Cancer. Sagittarius Full Moon.

This Starcast is in two parts of about equal length — one covering Jupiter entering Cancer and the Gemini Full Moon and the second being a first look at the chart for the Stonewall incident of 1969 — the event that is commemorated for Pride Month.

ALSO — SPECIAL FEATURE

The opening 50 minutes of the first -ever Planet Waves video class — You Know More Astrology Than You Think. That idea forms the basis of my whole teaching method — helping you access the resources you have already developed, and building on what you’ve accomplished, no matter how modest. I offer an entirely different way to think about astrology and why we might be inclined to do it. Astrology is circumspect, and every idea relates to every other idea. The next class will be Born in the Sixties.

