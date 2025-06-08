Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Starcast :: Jupiter enters Cancer. Sagittarius Full Moon.
Starcast :: Jupiter enters Cancer. Sagittarius Full Moon.

Special edition of Starcast, with a look at the chart of the Stonewall Incident in honor of Pride Month. Plus video from the class You Know More Astrology Than You Think.
Jun 08, 2025
Jupiter by Julie Diemert.

Weekly and monthly horoscopes, A+ astrojournalism, Starcast and Planet Waves TV. Planet Waves - the Real Astrology channel.

This Starcast is in two parts of about equal length — one covering Jupiter entering Cancer and the Gemini Full Moon and the second being a first look at the chart for the Stonewall incident of 1969 — the event that is commemorated for Pride Month.

ALSO — SPECIAL FEATURE

The opening 50 minutes of the first -ever Planet Waves video class — You Know More Astrology Than You Think. That idea forms the basis of my whole teaching method — helping you access the resources you have already developed, and building on what you’ve accomplished, no matter how modest. I offer an entirely different way to think about astrology and why we might be inclined to do it. Astrology is circumspect, and every idea relates to every other idea. The next class will be Born in the Sixties.

Purchase the full class here

Discussion about this episode

