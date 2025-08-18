Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Starcast :: Of Small Causes, and Big Effects :: Mars Square Pholus + Family Hunger Game Activation
Starcast :: Of Small Causes, and Big Effects :: Mars Square Pholus + Family Hunger Game Activation

Quiet quitting existence, especially healing and growth. Sun entering Virgo, Virgo New Moon makes yod pattern. Charts included in case you are vaguely curious.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 18, 2025
Transcript
Roving on Mars…

I’ve eaten enough free pizza!

Zoom call tonight…7:30 pm EDT…reply to this email if you want to participate and have not received your invitation…

