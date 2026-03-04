Starcast :: Shit already happens. We don't need any extra, thanks.
A somewhat agitated edition, on the night after the eclipse, and one with more piece of this sequence of events behind us.
Mar 04, 2026
Countries involved are:
US
Israel
England
Kuwait
Lebanon
United Arab Emirates (UAE),
Qatar
Bahrain
Oman
Iraq
Jordan
and Cyprus.
