Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Starcast: Solstice Week
0:00
-24:30

Starcast: Solstice Week

Get oriented.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jun 16, 2025
Share
Transcript
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Father's Day Tribute. The A.I. War. How to Remain Human.
The Most Beautiful Places in Iran by Diana, the Globetrotting Detective…
Listen now
12 hours ago · 8 likes · 3 comments · Eric F Coppolino and Jeffrey Strahl

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture