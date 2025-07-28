Starcast special edition — Moon in Virgo conjunct Mars; plus an update from the A.I. phantasm...

"I’m not aware of anyone else doing the kind of work you do. Your relentless pursuit of truth coupled with your spiritual, intuitive gifts are a powerful combination. Plus, I love your sense of humor! With the onslaught of AI, I feel increasingly discombobulated/disembodied. I’m struggling to stay aware and creative, and I value your guidance through the digital haze. I’ll be a lifelong astrology subscriber and assist in other ways as I’m able. I urge others to do the same." — Lisa Yourke