Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Starcast special edition — Moon in Virgo conjunct Mars; plus an update from the A.I. phantasm...
8
0:00
-43:17

Starcast special edition — Moon in Virgo conjunct Mars; plus an update from the A.I. phantasm...

Even if you don't listen, overnight Sunday into Monday is itchy, scratchy and potentially angry as the Moon lines up with Mars and other points. Potential for obsession over past hurts...let it go...
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 28, 2025
8
Share
Transcript
Evening haze, Sunday at about 6 pm, lingers around an abandoned barn connected to Harshaw House, in the Catskill Mountains of New York State. Photo by Eric Francis.

"I’m not aware of anyone else doing the kind of work you do. Your relentless pursuit of truth coupled with your spiritual, intuitive gifts are a powerful combination. Plus, I love your sense of humor! With the onslaught of AI, I feel increasingly discombobulated/disembodied. I’m struggling to stay aware and creative, and I value your guidance through the digital haze. I’ll be a lifelong astrology subscriber and assist in other ways as I’m able. I urge others to do the same." — Lisa Yourke

Where to find human help — the Astrology Boutique. One place to find all of my products and services. If you have questions, write to us — we actually answer email… cs@planetwaves.net or at night, efc@planetwaves.net

Thanks to my paying subscribers who make sure everyone else can hear Starcast.

New Planet Waves FM —

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Of Sun Spots and Smoking Guns
Go to Program…
Listen now
2 days ago · 6 likes · 7 comments · Eric F Coppolino

Link to Ice-Nine News —

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Ice-Nine News is Here and it's Cold
Dear Planet Waves - Chiron Return Listener/Reader…
Read more
9 days ago · 15 likes · 4 comments · Eric F Coppolino

Now Available — astrology and tarot — all 12 signs available at the Astrology Boutique.

Coming Mid August...written and video…now in progress…

Stay tuned for a the Planet Waves FM traffic report…a lot of deer are expected overnight to munch on white clover…

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture