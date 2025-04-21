Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Starcast Special Update: This Week's Very Unusual Astrology
Starcast Special Update: This Week's Very Unusual Astrology

Venus and Mars are both active with major events this week, which culminate Thursday into Saturday. I explain how to make the best of this scenario — rather than having it get the best of you.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 21, 2025
Transcript

Note, this is the usual length 33 minute Starcast; I’ve just let the music play out at the end. Music will be all Brian Eno in some form or another on all channels for the next few weeks. Also, I’ll be running Starcast nightly through the week to stay close by during this unusual time. — efc

One of my favorite photos of Paris, c. 2005.

Here is last week’s article and horoscope. The horoscope will give you some ideas how to approach the events of the week. I strongly suggest you go to astro.com and look up your rising sign, for which you will need your birth time.

[PW Substack] Venus, Mars and the U.S. Pluto Return + Apr. 17 weekly readings

And in case you missed this — it’s. had quite a few downloads…a sane and respectful discussion of relationshp matters, to be continued…I left out a few important points that I’ll come back to, most likely on Friday’s Planet Waves FM…

What is femdom and why is it so big now?

Discussion about this episode

