Share this postSummoning the Curiousplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSummoning the CuriousA reprint from one year ago.Eric Francis CoppolinoJul 24, 20242Share this postSummoning the Curiousplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSummoning the CuriousEric Francis Coppolino·July 27, 2023Today’s article is available to all readers. It was also sent via Planet Waves house lists, and will be cross-posted to Return. Thanks for your patience as we make sure you get it once. — efcRead full story2Share this postSummoning the Curiousplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare