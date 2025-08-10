Sunday Letter: Spirituality and Politics
This post originates on the Chiron Return list, though I want to share it with my astrology readers as well. Some of you got it twice.
Please pardon any typos. These publications have not been professionally proofread.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Good Sunday morning. Today I have an epistle for you about where politics meets spirituality and what I think it means to be liberal.
I’m from the “question authority” school of being liberal. That used to be a thing. However, my politics originate from my religious values. I’m what used to be called an antiwar liberal. My religion is Quaker. Born Catholic and baptized as such, I never converted; I was never very Catholic. According to my parents, I was thrown out of catechism class for asking too many questions.
I realized I was Quaker at age 14 because my pacifist values aligned with those of one of the first religions to establish itself in the colonies. The core theology is simple: Everyone has their own relationship to what they experience as God, which Quakers describe as the “Inner Light.” This saves a lot of electricity.
Continue reading at the link below.
You’re a kindred spirit, Eric—I, too, was expelled from catechism for asking too many questions, so I didn’t get confirmed. I presented a compelling argument to my parents about the difference between embracing a religion out of choice vs being born into it. They acquiesced and I was free to explore my spirituality and leave the dogma behind. Thank you for a great article!