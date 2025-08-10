Photo by Eric Francis.

Please pardon any typos. These publications have not been professionally proofread.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Good Sunday morning. Today I have an epistle for you about where politics meets spirituality and what I think it means to be liberal.

I’m from the “question authority” school of being liberal. That used to be a thing. However, my politics originate from my religious values. I’m what used to be called an antiwar liberal. My religion is Quaker. Born Catholic and baptized as such, I never converted; I was never very Catholic. According to my parents, I was thrown out of catechism class for asking too many questions.

I realized I was Quaker at age 14 because my pacifist values aligned with those of one of the first religions to establish itself in the colonies. The core theology is simple: Everyone has their own relationship to what they experience as God, which Quakers describe as the “Inner Light.” This saves a lot of electricity.

Continue reading at the link below.