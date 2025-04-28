Taurus Astrology Studio

There is a warm and inviting place in the world…somewhere you can be yourself.

Dear Friend and Reader:

One of the chilling effects of our age of technology is how it’s vacuuming people out of themselves and into the digital void. Are you feeling this? It’s as if we’re in a constant struggle to hold onto our soul.

A distinction of my astrology work are extended readings I offer, using only the solar chart — the chart for the Sun or rising sign, rather than the person (see below). I don’t think anyone else is doing this; Sun sign astrologers these days struggle to handle the 50-word horoscope.

We’re in a very difficult time to be practicing astrology — and yet it seems to be the only tool that can identify the patterns we need to get a handle on our lives and on the rapid passage of time. It is the perfect tool for guiding you into yourself.

Channeling, Therapy or Astrology?

Something seems to open up with I read these one-of-a-kind charts, and once I start there is no end to what I can compose. I am reading the astrology in a recognizable way, and yet it also seems to be a channeling session. (And if I’m channeling, it’s Chiron — and a star in our galaxy whose name I do not know.)

While not therapy, my readings serve the purpose of drawing you into yourself and opening up some space to consider things you might not usually think about — and from that space will emerge your best ideas. My main objective is to help you learn how to trust yourself. This is possible, and feels a lot better than the alternatives.

My method is to be will rested, and then draw up this chart, select some music, and start talking. And truly, I’m amazed how well it works. To this process I bring everything I’ve learned, from therapy, spiritual practice and yes, astrology…and from having worked with so many people around the world since I started in 1995.

Inner Awareness, Inner Authority

The astrology is important, though my message and the energetic effect is coming from a deeper place. This reading will stand up to many listens. You can trust it to fall asleep to. I affirm who you are, and speak to your strengths, and treat your vulnerabilities gently.

These readings are priced to be competitive with lunch, and they offer value that will sooth your nerves, ease your anxiety, and help you make sense of your life. Yet what I infuse them with the most is a sense of your potential, and that potential is based on reminding you of your inner awareness and inner authority.

What the world is trying to take from you, I am here to offer you.

You may now purchase here for immediate access.

The reading is downloadable and comes with last year’s presentation as well.

All the signs are available , and this reading is included with the Astrology Pass .

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

PS — if the $33 is getting in the way, reply to this email and I’ll help out.