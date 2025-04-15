Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
That heavy feeling in the air
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:48
-33:48

That heavy feeling in the air

Venus is in a long conjunction to Saturn in Pisces. That can have a sense of burden or emotional constraint. Take the opportunity to work out your inner material without pushing confrontations.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 15, 2025
2
Share
Transcript
Saturn in Pisces — the Sodus Point Outer Lighthouse. Photo by Eric.

Good afternoon from New York —

This is a special edition on the occasion of Venus in Pisces creeping into a conjunction with Saturn in Pisces. This follows Venus stationing direct on Saturday.

I personalize these aspects each week in the Planet Waves column. That’s distributed via this Substack and also from the Planet Waves home page. This column is so good you’ll want to read all 12 signs.

If you’re distraught or feeling the pressure, help is available. My readings will help you get through this moment and to the next place a little easier. I bring the very best of what I’ve learned as an astrologer and therapist and make it available — and affordable.

In This Edition of Starcast

Venus makes its exact conjunction to Saturn on April 24, and that’s a picture of emotional heaviness or sense of being hemmed in or constrained. I cover a series of seven events leading into Saturn entering Aries on May 24.

We are in a moment of big astrology, though the events I describe go through most developments involving how this is manifesting in the most intimate and personal spaces via Mercury, Venus and Mars.

One theme of the charts is use limitation as a tool. And another: with Neptune so active, give things time to work out, and situations time to reveal their truth.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Astrology Consulting

Other Consulting

The Astrology Boutique (all options are there)

Astrology helps you use your time well.

Beach at Sodus Point on Lake Ontario, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

The one horoscope worth subscribing to…

Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Apr 13
Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope

The world is now suffering from the worst psychic chaos and spiritual vertigo that it ever has. We have been invaded by a digital alien life form that is taking over our minds and our society. I believe that astrology offers not answers but a way to form tangible questions

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Starcast Special Focus: Family Hunger Game Update - Subscriber Only
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Venus stations direct: weekly horoscope and Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Early 2025 Mercury retrograde echoes early 2020 Mercury retrograde
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves for April 3, with Starcast on the alleged crime of being in a body, & a tariff on penguins
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino