That heavy feeling in the air

This is a special edition on the occasion of Venus in Pisces creeping into a conjunction with Saturn in Pisces. This follows Venus stationing direct on Saturday.

In This Edition of Starcast

Venus makes its exact conjunction to Saturn on April 24, and that’s a picture of emotional heaviness or sense of being hemmed in or constrained. I cover a series of seven events leading into Saturn entering Aries on May 24.

We are in a moment of big astrology, though the events I describe go through most developments involving how this is manifesting in the most intimate and personal spaces via Mercury, Venus and Mars.

One theme of the charts is use limitation as a tool. And another: with Neptune so active, give things time to work out, and situations time to reveal their truth.

