Greene County Sunrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

Sometimes it feels like sitting down on the couch will precipitate a disaster. Better to stand or be at your desk — that way it won’t happen, and if it does, you’ll be ready.

Dear Friend and Reader:

I’m sure you’ve noticed that looming sense of impending everything. There are times when making toast or stirring a pot of spaghetti feels like doom scrolling.

Sometimes I long for the olden days at the end of the Cold War when my friends and I would contemplate the potential for an accidental nuclear exchange precipitated by a flock of birds. It seemed philosophical compared to today’s form of anxiety that basically holds that anything can go wrong anywhere at any time.

Combine that with the feeling of there always being something important to do. Now the nine-by-five is the 24-by-7, when there is always some urgent, impending work-related task at 11:30 pm.

And today managing an ordinary household requires the help of an administrative assistant and general contractor. When did mere existence become this unmanageable? Do we all have to admit we’re at Step One and attend Life Anonymous meetings?