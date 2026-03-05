In-House Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers may find this article under My Account on the Planet Waves homepage.

Vintage 1968. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Before I go on, I will caution you that no historian will agree with what I’m about to say, or think it meekly relevant. I doubt that any present-day “media theorist” would say it out loud for that reason, even if they’re familiar with the idea. Most are still reading and rereading a 1964 book that barely mentions computers. And nearly everyone is caught in the same trance, making the problem invisible.

But I’m here to tell you that you can get out, and be more productive and happier.

Anyway, for the sake of your reading pleasure, please don’t worry about whether you agree with me. I assure you, most likely you will not. Despite this, you’re invited to suspend disbelief for an upstate New York minute (approximately an hour here in Greene County) and encounter me as an aspiring science fiction author.

Technological Leaps Create Wars

Here is my thesis: every time there is a major advance in electrical technology, there is another major war. (It’s not just pandemics, as Arthur Firstenberg has proposed.) Each new war is caused by the shock to consciousness of a new technological environment, and facilitated by that technology — in that order.

Here we are, in the Artificial Intelligence War (which I count as World War V — that’s the Roman numeral five; for reference, the Romans were people from back in the past who wore togas, drank from lead goblets and counted with letters…awkward).

Speaking of counting, let’s count the countries involved in a war that has spread faster than an email blast: as of today, Iran, the U.S., Israel, England, Kuwait, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Italy, United Arab Emirates (UAE, which has seven little kingdoms where you can go skiing in the desert and drive a platinum Audi at any speed), Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan and Cyprus. Notice they are avoiding Sicily as they all know better, and nobody has heard of Corsica, so for the moment they are safe.