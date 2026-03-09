The A.I. War essay from Thursday
I've opened up my latest article to all readers. Thank you to my paying Substack, Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers, our soles sponsors who make our work possible.
I miss the days before Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when there was a vibrant community discussion at Planet Waves. Please add your thoughts. Be bold. We want to read what you have to say.
Thank you. If you subscribe on Planet Waves, we pay less commission. Astrology and Galaxy subscriptions include comped access to this Substack.