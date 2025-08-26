Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Watersnake
5h

I was at the end of my tether and crying out silently for guidance in Sydney Central train station in 1999. My legs walked straight ahead, into the newsagent and without hesitation to the wall of books at the back. Directly in front of my eyes was Neale’s trilogy. I purchased all 3 and immersed in reading them on the long journey. Those printed words taught and brought me home to my inner being.

What a blessing.

Seeing him now with you has vividly bridged the past 26 years and brought clarity to our current dilemma.

Thank you, brother. What an inspired interview.

Eric F Coppolino
5h

I just watched this through for the first time...wow...what a warm, vivid interview....

