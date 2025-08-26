The Atlantis Factor: Neale Donald Walsch interviewed by astrologer Eric Francis.
Also the first public reading of Neale's chart, which is a classic study in Chiron astrology at the time of writing and publishing the series.
Good Afternoon from Upstate New York
For years (starting in one of my earliest Planet Waves article), I've been quoting a paragraph from Conversations With God Book 3, published in 1998. The theme is is out-of-control technological advancement.
I reached out to Neale Donald Walsch recently and asked if he wanted to discuss the idea, which is what we do in this interview. He urged me to write a book about my responses to what I call The Atlantis Factor paragraph.
I also do the first-ever public reading of Neale’s astrology, focusing on the era when he started and published the book series. This is a classic case study in how Chiron works as a natal placement and also during transits.
Here is what I call The Atlantis Factor paragraph:
“As I have said, this isn’t the first time your civilization has been at this brink,” God says to Walsch at one point in their dialogue. “I want to repeat this, because it is vital that you hear this. Once before on your planet, the technology you developed was far greater than your ability to use it responsibly. You are approaching the same point in human history again. It is vitally important that you understand this.
“Your present technology is threatening to outstrip your ability to use it wisely. Your society is on the verge of becoming a product of your technology rather than your technology being a product of your society. When a society becomes a product of its own technology, it destroys itself.”
Nearly 30 years after this was channeled, Neale tells us how he feels about it and what it means in our current context of “artificial intelligence.”
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
“I want to encourage you to actually put your understanding, your awareness, your observations, into a book that could be read and could wind up being read frankly by millions of people. [What you] need to consider is what you're cheating humanity out of by not finishing your book, putting it between two hard covers and getting it out there.”
— Neale Donald Walsch, to me in the interview above in our discussion about the spiritual implications of A.I., discussed at length in this interview.
I was at the end of my tether and crying out silently for guidance in Sydney Central train station in 1999. My legs walked straight ahead, into the newsagent and without hesitation to the wall of books at the back. Directly in front of my eyes was Neale’s trilogy. I purchased all 3 and immersed in reading them on the long journey. Those printed words taught and brought me home to my inner being.
What a blessing.
Seeing him now with you has vividly bridged the past 26 years and brought clarity to our current dilemma.
Thank you, brother. What an inspired interview.
I just watched this through for the first time...wow...what a warm, vivid interview....