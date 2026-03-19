The Bridge: Chiron-Eris Compilation — Articles by Eric Francis, 2024 to present
On the eve of the conjunction, here is a compilation of my writing over the past two years
Good evening and happy Pisces New Moon
In my view, the Chiron-Eris conjunction (exact Thursday) is one of the most significant astrological events of the past half-century. Elizabeth on our editorial crew pulled together this compilation of articles published on Substack (and also Planet Waves). These articles are not really in order, so keep an eye on the date please.
They are all open access and you are welcome to share this collection. If you find yourself reading a lot of them, and are not already a subscriber, please do. And thank you.
Later this week we will be announcing the availability of a 30-year collection eBook of my writing about Chiron back to 1996, called The Chironian.
The Only.