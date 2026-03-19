Wurts St. Bridge, Kingston, under renovation in 2021. Photo by Eric.

Good evening and happy Pisces New Moon

In my view, the Chiron-Eris conjunction (exact Thursday) is one of the most significant astrological events of the past half-century. Elizabeth on our editorial crew pulled together this compilation of articles published on Substack (and also Planet Waves). These articles are not really in order, so keep an eye on the date please.

They are all open access and you are welcome to share this collection. If you find yourself reading a lot of them, and are not already a subscriber, please do. And thank you.

Later this week we will be announcing the availability of a 30-year collection eBook of my writing about Chiron back to 1996, called The Chironian.

The Chironian. Photo by Eric Francis.