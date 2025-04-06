Whirlpool State Park, a tad east of Niagara Falls. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes

Dear Friend and Reader:

Horoscopes are supposed to be the tawdry, downmarket dregs of astrology, laughed at by proper astrologers and also by people who think they understand science. Traditionally stuffed in the back of newspapers next to Jumble and Family Circus, the only time a sensible person reads them is to find out why they are having a bad day.

But good writing is good writing, wherever you find it — which happens to be not so many places.

Nearly all Planet Waves subscribers pay just to read my horoscopes. I am the only writer who can actually charge money for a horoscope rather than give it away free to sell some other thing. It’s not the “loss leader.” It’s the core of my business.

Over the years, I’ve been told many times that, “I don’t like astrology but I love your writing.” Any written form can be creative; The Onion started as an ad sheet and the articles were something to put between pizza and chicken wing ads. The hamburger started as a thing that cost five cents and came with three pickle slices, and is now considered a gourmet meal.

Close view of Niagara Falls. Photo by Eric.

An Astrological Diary

My horoscope is a kind of astrological diary that provides a viewpoint for you to consider. I’ve maintained this for 30 years running — my anniversary is May 1.

I strive to offer ideas rather than advice. Working in whole thoughts, I consider the different ways you may approach the factors in your environment. My astrology is based on real charts (often cast with 50 planets and points), as well as integrating wisdom from A Course in Miracles, Gestalt Therapy and Tantra.

I present the result in my distinctive voice, speaking to you and not “people like you.” I view one’s “sign” as a meeting place (and Planet Waves is applicable to Sun, Moon and Rising sign, or whatever you prefer). I show up, and you can show up, and read a coherent, continuing journal of philosophy in realtime.

These entries are designed to avoid reader dependency. I also have no taste for the habit of some horoscope writers, which is throwing in a bad week or a bad day every now and then just to show how balanced you are.

I look at the aspect pattern as a puzzle to be solved with the best outcome for everyone concerned — with emphasis on you.

Writing the horoscope is a serious commitment: I produce about 100,000 words a year of just weekly and monthly columns.

Niagara River Gorge, just below the falls. Photo by Eric.

Synergy of Astrology, Personal Evolution and News Coverage

Planet Waves horoscopes are accompanied by my weekly articles and the Starcast podcast, and the Planet Waves TV series, which are a synergy of astrology, personal evolution and study of the news.

All of my work comes with my photography or my curation of the work of other artists. Overall, I want everything to be beautiful.

As a devoted student of the impact and influence of digital media, I confront the greatest spiritual crisis of our times — a nearly invisible crisis of meaning, self-worth and cultural chaos that I do my best to address every time I speak or write.

I believe that small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the power to invoke a higher order, which can be seen through the astrology if you know what to look for.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Here is how I got into the work.