Google AI data center.

Dear Friend and Reader:

The question that nobody is asking is: Why?

Why exactly do we need “artificial intelligence” at all? What purpose is it going to serve? Everyone knows what a blender is for; try making a frozen margarita without one. There is no good answer to the AI question. There are only bad answers, and very bad answers.

And why were the tech billionaires all sitting in the front row at the inauguration with the cabinet in the second row? If you’re wondering where technocracy fits into the Trump administration, consider the Sun-Pluto conjunction in Aquarius representing the new administration. [Hear special edition Starcast.]

That is about the power of the technological establishment to control, well, everything. Does your blender need an IP address? Does your body need one?

Trump signs executive orders in the Capital One Arena

Politics, of a Certain Kind

But first, let’s talk politics. Of a certain kind.

The newly minted president spent his first day and into the night in office signing executive orders — many of them in a stadium full of cheering supporters.

Conservatives have long complained about the courts “legislating from the bench,” which is actually called “precedent” or “common law” and is the way our legal system is supposed to work.

And then we witnessed executive orders with the effect of law being churned out by the dozen. Nobody knows how many; or somebody does and did not tell anyone. This nifty website from ABC News has a partial list that links back to the White House website for the full text. This one from WDSU may be better.

As of Wednesday, Google was not complying.

Here are Some Free Samples

But just for a little taste, in case you have not been riveted to your news feed, here are a few of them, compiled with the help of my comrade de plume Jon Rappoport.

— The Mexican drug cartels were declared foreign terrorist organizations. That’ll fix ‘em.

— The U.S. withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization.

— He ordered federal employees back to work five days a week; some were coming in only two days every two months.

— He rescinded 78 Biden administration Executive Orders, actions, and memoranda.

— He renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. As of Wednesday, Google Maps was still calling it by its original name. I am uncertain why it wasn’t renamed the Gulf of Florida, Louisiana and Texas. Will the state of New Mexico be renamed?

— He changed the name of Mount McKinley back to Mount McKinley. (In 1975, the state of Alaska requested that the mountain be officially recognized as Denali, as it was still the common name used in the state and was traditional among Alaska Native peoples. Biden granted that request.)

— He delayed the TikTok ban for six weeks.

What good is the border wall if you can just walk around it?

All of This — and the Big Beautiful Wall (BBW)

— He declared a national emergency at the southern — meaning Mexican — border, ordered the DOD to send troops to secure the border and expedite the completion of the border wall…that big beautiful wall he never completed.

— He shut down the CBP One app, thereby canceling migrant appointments for entrance into the U.S. They can’t come in illegally, and they can’t come in legally. Other than that, they are welcome.

— He declared a national energy emergency, promoting domestic oil production. (There are currently 41 other national emergencies in effect.)

— He rolled back mandates on electric vehicles. They can now accept diesel fuel.

— He slapped a 10% tariff on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada.

— He suspended federal agencies from issuing new regulations.

— He granted pardons to roughly 1500 people convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol. We have been living through the Year of the Pardon.

— Contrary to the 14th Amendment, Trump ordered agencies (starting 30 days after the order) not to recognize babies as citizens if their mothers were “unlawfully present” at the time of birth and their father was not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident. No more anchor babies! These kids would be citizens of no nation.

Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson performs during Barnum's FUNundrum in NY in 2010.

No More Woke — Go Back to Sleep

— He canceled DEI (“woke”) policies within the federal government, declared there are only two sexes and canceled mandated language on gender within the federal government.

Yes, Trump ordered that men are men and women are women. The circus can now go back to saying, “Ladies and gentlemen! Boys and girls!” and nobody can arrest the ringmaster.

And speaking of the circus: that’s what this all was. It was the “circuses” part of bread and circuses. He took the advice of Bob Fosse: Razzle ‘em. Dazzle ‘em. Razzle-dazzle ‘em! He proved Frank Zappa right: politics is the entertainment division of the Military-Industrial Complex.

This was all a smoke screen; a scrim; the magician’s assistant doing her thing while the magicians behind the scenes did theirs, no doubt laughing.

He signed the orders in a stadium, on television. That makes it a show.