The lost continent is a metaphor for the self-destruction of a society by its technology and technological leaders. This is a representation of Atlantis.

"I think there is a world market for about five computers."

— Thomas Watson, IBM’s CEO, in the 1940s

"There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in their home."

— Ken Olsen, president of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977

Apropos of Chiron conjunct Eris, of Pluto newly in Aquarius, of Sedna newly in Gemini about to be joined by Uranus, and of Saturn conjunct Neptune with Jupiter all on the Aries Point — those are the astrological sigils of our moment — I have a question.

What’s it all about?

It’s happening right before every sense except for smell and taste (loss of which is attributed to an as-yet unnamed disease that I call “digititis,” since on the internet you cannot taste or smell anything).

In case you’re missing the connection, what really happened in 2020 is that the world became even more digitized, very fast, all at once. All that had not been sucked up got sucked up. Harvard and the daycare turned into Netflix. And people claimed to lose the only two senses that do not translate into the digital environment.

And as for the next war in West Asia, specifically that between Israel and Iran: There is a dual connection: first, the collapse of identity makes people and countries aggressive. It’s impossible for a country to know who and what it is under digital conditions. Second, we are witnessing jockeying for global dominance in the forthcoming “new world” of AI.

Finally, Sam Altman has said that s “significant fraction” of the world’s electricity should go to powering AI. Both Meta and Microsoft have entered nuclear power deals with energy providers — but oil will become increasingly precious as demand increases and supplies run low. Burning gas and oil is still the most accessible way to make electricity — and Iran has plenty of the stuff.

Another view.

The Problem Would Smell Like…

What if we could smell the AI problem? What would it smell like? Perhaps a volatile solvent that dissolves the myelin sheaths that protect your nerves. It would smell like the old dry cleaning fluid.

That said, I’ve decided to take a more objective approach to the AI problem. As you’ve likely heard in my broadcasts and read in prior articles, I have not held back my profound concerns. One of them is the lack of appropriate response by nearly everyone — by which I mean seeing the problem, and talking about it.

It occurs to me that nobody knows what to do or what to say except maybe groan, or to download the Meta or OpenAI app that will finally help you get your life in order. Maybe getting a “realistic” girlfriend from Honey.AI is the thing to do.

By taking an objective approach, I mean that going forward I will be descriptive and state my concerns. I’ve decided that it’s not my job to wake anyone up. My job is to stay awake. I’m a reporter, and a reporter’s job is to tell you what’s happening: what I’ve learned any given day or week. “The truth” is a controversial topic. My service is to be a fair witness. Determining the truth is up to you.