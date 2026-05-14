Tending a fire and maintaining a hearth are metaphors for tending one’s inner space. This is the Porkypine fireplace, behind my home. Photo: efc.

Note to readers: Monday, I published an short article and a video (to illustrate the article) about Mars, Chiron and Eris. You can find those here.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Once again we are in a concentration of events, especially Saturday’s Taurus New Moon simultaneous with Mars conjunct Chiron in Aries. Today’s extended readings are based on reading those aspects as one concurrent event. I approach this differently in each of the readings for sign and rising sign.

These are the concluding stages of the concentration that has run from Pisces through Taurus all year. When the astrology gets like this, it represents environmental pressures that are actually what you’re responding to.

Mars moving through the Chiron-Eris mix describes factors that are pushing true self-expression and self-actualization despite an environment making these things very difficult.

Barn at sunrise. Photo: efc.

The Arrival of Vesta: Haven of Inner Awareness

There is a new factor that describes our moment: as of today, Vesta has entered Aries. This places it in the Aries Point repeating station or amplifier that connects the individual to world events and collective awareness.

I don’t just mean this in the sense of your phone rattling you, but rather the total intrusion of global issues on your immediate consciousness. This will be true whether you think you watch the news or not. The influence is coming from the whole environment, both human and technological.

Vesta is saying: make some room for who you are, as a conscious act. Define an inner sanctuary, and cultivate it. Keep some kind of fire burning there: creative, spiritual, sexual, gardening, journaling — something you come back to regularly where you can connect with yourself.

The purpose is to have a haven where you can hear and observe your own thoughts. We don’t need to “unplug” so much as we need to cultivate inner awareness. Vesta represents some influence or factor that will help facilitate this. The essence is keeping that fire lit every day, all the time.