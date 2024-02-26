CLICK OR TAP TO GET ACCESS. MANY READINGS POSTED.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Astrology is about helping you find your way through the chaos and confusion of the world. As a reporter and someone with solid therapy training, I take a practical approach to these matters, as the old phrase goes, keeping it real.

One brilliant event follows the next between now and June. My intent with Eye of the Centaur is to help you orient mentally and spiritually on the rapidly moving energy, and to stay in sync with events that will unfold so fast people are wondering how it’s possible.

This is the reading to get if you’ve ever wondered about Chiron. Every last video addresses the idea and its expression.

Five of the readings are posted: Introduction to Chiron, and the Chiron Throught the Signs Pars I-IV — covering everyone.

Today I recorded Aries, Pisces and Aquarius. Those will soon be up. Last will be the Chiron return reading for those born 1968-1977. These readings are the best of a very small breed — who else is doing accessible work on Chiron these days?

Take advantage of this beautiful work here.

With love,

“Eric’s work will introduce you to Chiron and facilitate your healing journey. His work is always brilliant and relevant, offering deeply personal insights and also addressing our current social and collective processes, highlighted by Chiron’s current position in Aries.” — Melanie Reinhart

Video preview playlist…even if you don’t purchase these readings, my introductions are an education…and if you want more, it’s all there.