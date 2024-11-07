This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in house Core or Astrology subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Thank you to everyone who participated in Tuesday’s live election coverage. That was fantastic and I’ll be doing more of it. — efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

What happened this week — a decisive victory for Donald Trump, who could not prevail in any age but digital — was a comment on the astrology of 2025-2026, and the electronic world in which we live. They are closely related.

The New York Times headline Wednesday read, “Trump’s America: Victory Changes Nation’s Sense of Itself.” But they got that backwards. It should have read, “Nation’s Changing Sense of Self Leads to Trump Victory.”

The reversal of cause and effect is revealing of our relationship to the problem. Shawn McCreesh, reporting from West Palm Beach for the Times, summed up Trump’s performance. “Mr. Trump was a ferociously effective campaigner. To watch him up close on this third run for president was to see him blend comedy, fury, optimism, darkness and cynicism like never before.”

In the digital age, that’s what feels good. That’s what feels trustworthy because it feels real. Anything not infused with anger seems to lack authenticity.

The Digital Emotional Plague

Digital technology radically alters and destabilizes the “sense of self” of both individuals and societies, making it anywhere from difficult to impossible to feel and experience who we are. The effect of digital technology is to take people out of contact with themselves, and leave us stranded there.

It has created a kind of emotional plague where many don’t understand how unfulfilled they are, and how desperate for sincerity and trust and physical experience of life, and of one another.

Digital creates a sense of parched thirst without understanding there is such a thing as water. Then we get tyranny. This keeps happening. It is exactly what happened in the 1930s. The charismatic leader swoops in and pretends to rescue people from their own desperation.

Digital seems to offer so much, but it's ultimately depleting, adding a little fee and a little plastic to everything. You get something to eat, but the box was shaken, and the food is lukewarm, and contaminated. People remember throwing the package in the trash more than they remember eating the meal. Washing someone else’s dishes would be more fulfilling.

Trump has known how to harvest that sense of desperation since he first entered electoral politics in 2015. That’s how he ran the nation by Tweet (during the Uranus-Eris conjunction). Digital is a hungry ghost environment, with the phantoms seeking to attach themselves to any free-floating rage that might come along.

Imagine the Big Bomb: Of Threats and Services

People have a hard time understanding the actual effect of the digital environment. So let me offer a metaphor for what has happened to us. Imagine life is proceeding as normal, and everyone is doing their thing. Then unexpectedly, a new kind of atomic bomb is detonated and kills everyone on the planet instantly, simultaneously.

Nobody remembers the incident itself. And instead of “going to heaven” or bardo or oblivion or whatever they were expecting, people are instantaneously transported to an astral replica of the life they recently lived, not knowing they no longer have a body.

That is the digital plane; it’s basically where consciousness has gone.