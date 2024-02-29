Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

It seems like everyone is waiting to see how this is all going to turn out.

By “all this,” I mean everything we’re going through, in these profoundly uncertain times. Sometimes I feel like I’m in a big movie theater without a screen, and everyone around me is wondering how this story we’re caught in is going to end.

Well, I can’t tell you that — though I can say a little about the next few chapters.

We’re headed for a bold adventure, judging from the astrology of April and May. I’ve learned to temper my optimism about developing aspects, but one way or another, the results of a tremendous series of events will be difficult to miss.

They will burst into the news, but few will make the connection between the April 8 total solar eclipse (and a series of conjunctions), and whatever they see happening in the world. It may not even seem like a coincidence.

Only the shadow streaking across the United States will get any coverage, as a kind of science feature. There will be a few features about people getting together for a party, heading for the path of totality like Deadheads flocking to the next show. The shadow will be cast from northern Mexico, across the lower Midwest, across New England and into southeastern Canada.

And that much will be exciting, as only the second to be cast across the continent in American history, moving at the speed of a jetliner. For a few strange minutes, day will turn to night. The contiguous 48 states and parts of Canada and Mexico will see a partial eclipse.

Photo by Eric Francis.

The Real Story is in the Background

Then there’s the invisible part. Eclipses speed the pace of events, they come with the sense that things are predestined, and they feel like points of no return. But most people make no connection to an alignment of the Moon and the Sun; that’s up to astrologers.

Even ordinary or routine solar eclipses coincide with cultural dramas or peaks in intensity. Yet everything is so over-the-top these days, one might wonder what that could possibly feel like. It was easier to notice things in an ordinary three-day news cycle.

Behind the eclipse are a series of unusual events that will raise the temperature, pressure and sense of imminent change.

In the deep background is Pluto in Aquarius, which is preparing the ground for massive social changes related to the effects of digital technology.

Pluto will predicate the kinds of changes to the environment that lead to observable events that stand out from the background noise — and we may be heading for some of those imminently.

Pluto events are almost always sea-changes — shifts to the total environment that seem to come from the deep background. There is something changing in the mental environment. If you’re perceptive, you’ll be able to tune into what it is.