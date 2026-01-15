Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Neural Foundry
8h

The link between digital saturation and identity depletion is underexplored in most political analysis. When consciousness is constantly fragmented by technology, the civic body can't cohere becuase there's no stable individual awareness to build from. I've watched this play out in organizing spaces where people can articulate principles but can't sustain collective action. The observation about violence as a quest for identity rings tru, especially when traditional structures for forming identity have been eroded by algorithmic mediation.

Catt Berlin
9h

I am becoming discouraged, thinking that perhaps, when people read your lucid writing about what we are living in and through that is being sold as reality, they still don't think it is 'real' in the sense that it is, or are not stricken enough by what you are saying to go deeper into understanding what is unfolding.

I am wondering whether there is sufficient recognition of its lethality?

Thinking all this horror will pass.

I hope I am wrong, but fear I am not.

