Port of Oswego on Lake Ontario. Photo by Eric Francis.

Note, as of press time, the Trump administration said it had backed down from all tariffs except those against China — the worst possible country to tax imports. At least half the stuff sold in Walmart and every other big box store is made in China. So a trade war would be ugly, and China is a significant potential military rival (but hopefully too smart to mix it up with the United States) — efc

We all remember the phrase, “three weeks to flatten the curve.” The lies of New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo told us that all we had to do was make personal sacrifices for just 21 days, slow the spread of what we now know was an AI-constructed “virus,” and life could get back to normal. (In some places, the claim was two weeks.)

Then, lockdowns ensued, and nothing was normal for the next nine months, as people went to war with friends, neighbors and relatives over “masking” and “social distancing” and had to adapt to school districts and workplaces being closed. No part of life was left undisturbed.

The insanity persisted until society was ripped apart again by a government injection that was mandatory for many people to keep their jobs. So “three weeks to flatten the [nonexistent] curve” crushed society and became a two-year drama that was still playing out well into 2022.

“Flattening the curve” with one-way aisles in supermarkets to “slow the spread.” Most people believed this would help. It’s one of my favorite examples of digital insanity.

Just A Little Pain and You Can Have Your Life Back

Note that we were told all it would take was a little personal sacrifice and we could all have our lives back. And it is enraging that all of this was done with the full knowledge by society’s managers that what they were saying was happening could not happen. That’s a long story and some of you followed my work day by day.

However, for a straightforward read that sums up the issues, this is my best article. Please take it slow, read carefully and write to me with your questions. I will respond in a podcast or in the comments.

Operation COVID was nothing more or less than a war against the people. My epic lover and photography mentor (from my days in Paris) Paloma Todd was right when she said to me mournfully one day that the American government had run out of places to direct its cruelty, and would soon be turning it on its own people.

Societies and individuals resort to violence when they don’t know who they are. That’s the perfect feel-good non-solution that leaves people injured and feeling terrible. And it’s exactly what we are witnessing. What is concerning is that exposure to digital technology depletes self-awareness and undermines self-knowledge.

Therefore, we can expect the world to grow more violent, and to thrive on psychic violence, as people lose contact with themselves — and seek to “self-actualize” through rage, attack and aggression. What happens on the internet spills over into real life, which is becoming phonier by the day.

And if you believed that, how about social distancing for cars.

Blockading the Ports — of Our Friends

Remember that the dominant astrology is in Aries — the sign of war — and that Mars, the ruler of Aries, is in Cancer (the sign of home).