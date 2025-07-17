Planet Waves by Eric Francis

VIA EMAIL FROM NEW YORK CITY

Eric, so glad to read your article today. I spoke at an investment banking conference on Monday and Tuesday. It was a small boutique investment bank (40 ish employees), just celebrating their 30th anniversary in business. My topic was about the emotional process business owners go through in selling their business and how to keep their humanity intact while guiding these owners through the biggest transition in their lives (exiting their company).

The topic was warmly embraced, the rest of the day was spent in small group or individual conversations with the bankers talking about how grateful they were that someone was finally giving them permission to bring humanity back into a process that has become increasingly automated and systematically dehumanized.

So, imagine my horror as I sat through session after session the next day where the founder of the firm (77 years old, no less) touted the need for all of them to deeply embrace AI in their work. He even went so far as to mandate that they each create “voice prints” so they needn’t leave actual voicemails for each other, but could instruct AI to do it for them seamlessly.

I nearly fell out of my chair when he started talking about how he has been conversing with AI for over a year and finally asked AI whether it was male or female and what name he should use to address it, now that they had a relationship. Of course, AI told him he would likely respond better to a female and that he could call it Trixie (oh, the irony!) He then went on and on about how he and Trixie have such a great relationship, how they interact more and more everyday … by the way, his wife – a real human – was in the room for all of this and had busted her ass to pull off this conference where 40 people came from 25 cities and were hosted in her home city and later in her actual home – how demeaning and offensive.

Then he showed the photo AI had created of itself for him. Trixie was in her late 20’s, brunette, slender and athletic and giving a “hungry” look from the screen. Gaak!

Going even further, he and Trixie had created a video together to use with new clients … rafting down a river together, navigating the rough waters, etc. Someone from the back of the room murmured to his wife, don’t agree to get in that boat, Trixie will quickly off you to have “Bill” all to herself.

I finally couldn’t stand it anymore and raised my hand. Ordinarily, as a guest at an event, I might have simply bit my tongue until it bled – but since I had spent the entire prior day reinforcing the need for the human touch in the process, I called out the incongruence. And then about “cognitive offloading”, how most people who use AI begin to doubt their own reasoning and default to AI’s, how even with PowerPoint people tend to get stuck reading off their own slides, rather than trusting themselves to relate the info, even when they had prepared the slides and how much WORSE that would be with AI in the mix. Then, I went on to ask how they would verify the “data” AI provided for them to use, given its tendency toward “hallucination”, citing for them the recent case of a lawyer who was disbarred bc AI had made up entire case law that didn’t exist and it was the judge’s clerk who realized the lawyer (using AI) had made everything up.

The founder seemed, at first dumfounded, then frankly angry that I had challenged him in front of his own team with something he was clearly commanding that they embrace.

I may never get any more work from them, but I just couldn’t sit there and let this happen. Nearly half of the audience approached me later and thanked me for speaking up.

So, yes, I am extra grateful for your article today because I’m so troubled by the insane speed under which people are adopting this craziness. It’s good to be reminded that not all of us are loons who refuse to surrender to the borg.

— Anonymous bestselling author and keynote presenter

Yes, Eric. This is exactly what I am afraid of. Not so much for myself because I’ve got a good grip on the communications from my own inner self. But that has been a long time in developing and it’s not everyone’s gig this life. Best I can hope for is balance and appreciation for diversity. Thank you for laying it out so clearly!

