Sunset at Love Canal site. The view is facing west where the abandoned portion of Wheatfield Ave. intersects with the abandoned 100th St. You can see that the grade rises behind the third tree looking back; that’s where the clay containment cap begins, designed to keep water out of the chemical brew below. Photo by Eric Francis, March 2025.

Reflections on Why I Cannot Stay Away

Dear Friend and Reader:

On my third visit to Love Canal in recent years, I started to get a sense why I keep going back; why I cannot stay away. I first put my feet on the ground there in the summer of 1983 as a university junior and features editor of a campus news magazine.

What happened at Love Canal is a cautionary if not prophetic tale of how people run the country — and how local leaders run their community. Because while Love Canal ended up a national issue, all of its origins are local. Responsibility falls squarely on the Niagara Falls School District for putting a school on the site above the objections of the chemical polluter.

The scene above used to be a vibrant suburb of about 750 single family starter homes and 250 low-income apartments — a seemingly perfect place for kids to grow up, in Niagara Falls, NY. The row of three trees marks where Wheatfield Ave. continued west toward the now-gone 99th St.

Just outside the frame to the right was the 99th St. Elementary School, built in 1955. It was walking distance from all the homes in the development.

The people who lived there thought they had a real piece of the American dream. There were homes on all of these streets, as you can see from the site plan below.

99th St. School being demolished looking west c. 1980, a bit north of where the photo above was taken. The school and schoolyard were situated directly over the dump. Photo via University at Buffalo Love Canal Collection / University Archives.

The Only Clue in the Photo

The fence is the only clue in this photo what this place is really about. It runs north/south along the abandoned 100th St. and surrounds a 16-acre patch of land that is now cordoned off from the public. Under the ground are 23,000 tons of chemical and nuclear waste on top of which the school and the neighborhood were built.