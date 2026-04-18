Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Rachel McCabe's avatar
Rachel McCabe
3h

"electronic media is so overwhelming — it creates a feedback loop where people get obsessed with themselves, and respond to their own audience participation in an endless cycle."

I was thinking about the digital environment this week. How, even though there may be a real, live human on the other side, we are essentially making love to our electronics... ourselves. There is no other warm body in the room. Just you and the cold, non-ionizing, electromagnetic mirror connected to the whole world while decreasing fertility! Wow! That's deep when you really ponder it!

I feel like all that we have ignored is wanting to shout! I feel like, maybe, just maybe, people are starting to call out the absurdities of the lies people believe. I think that needs to happen. However, you are correct; when we do, the believer suddenly doesn't want to talk about it and gets mad, sometimes to the point of rage. They do not know how to channel their anger into a positive action. It may seem easier for them to go back to sleep through addiction or manipulation of the senses.

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