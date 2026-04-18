Fritz Perls

Good morning,

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In the opening sequence to Friday night’s Planet Waves FM, I describe how the Iran war story is being dripped out as good news, bad news, happy markets, sad markets, in a rapid cycle. Everything was chipper and bright 12 hours ago; now as of 7 am ET, Hormuz is closed again and Iranian ports remain locked down.

The key here is pattern recognition — the essential tool of the electronic age. The pattern is not the narrative or the story.

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For those seeking to understand the digital environment, I offer two tools in the second half of the program: first, a discussion of physics by two humans, and the same discussion from ChatGPT. You get similar data from the chatbot, minus the human interplay, the humor, the warmth, the curiosity and the spirit of active inquiry.

A robot that says Bark! Bark! Woof! Woof! is not your dog, does not feel like your dog, or smell like your dog, and is not happy when you get home. This contrast makes the difference plain to see, feel and hear.

Right after that, I play (and assess) a short 1965 interview with Marshall McLuhan where he talks about why electronic media is so overhwelming — it creates a feedback loop where people get obsessed with themselves, and respond to their own audience particpation in an endless cycle. That is likely to be a lot of the frustration you’re feeling.

Note, Marshall was talking about this 61 years ago, which is why I read him and listen to his lectures today.

My work as an astrologer is distingushed by my commitment to understanding the digital environment and how it is impacting self-concept, body morphology, relationships, and the tone of society.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Sometimes it’s accurate.