Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope

Reverse-engineering the Patric Walker horoscope, 1994.

The world is now suffering from the worst psychic chaos and spiritual vertigo that it ever has. We have been invaded by a digital alien life form that is taking over our minds and our society. I believe that astrology offers not answers but a way to form tangible questions , and a method of seeing through the chaos and gently making sense of one’s existence and relationships.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today is the 30th anniversary of writing my first horoscope column — two of them, actually. I started as “The Navigator” in Free Time, a little entertainment sheet in Poughkeepsie, and have since then appeared in more than 100 titles, from Harper’s Bazaar to Canadian Home to People to España Match to the Woodstock Journal to the the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror and the New York Daily News.

Though now rather than being published my a big corporation, I self-publish with you as my audience and clientele. I understand that Planet Waves is a direct relationship between you and me, and I treat it that way.

I still write the same basic column today, though after many stages of evolution. I view the horoscope as a meeting place between you and me. It is somewhere you can turn in the world for genuine thought that is consistently sensitive to who you are and the life situations that you face. This is rare to find, if you can find it at all.

Here is the April monthly horoscope.

The ultimate creative writing project

Due to the highly structured nature of this kind of writing — always 12 signs, always written to a length specification, always on a tight schedule — this has been the ultimate creative writing project. The writer cannot be repetitive on any day or really, ever. So it’s like writing 12 distinct little articles each time that must leave the reader feeling good about themselves.

Anyone I know who has tried to write a horoscope has given up after a very short time. It’s not easy. Total longterm dedication is required, along with mindfulness moment-to-moment when writing. Part of the challenge is taking what look like extremely difficult aspects and saying something that shifts the reader’s viewpoint on their own potential struggle and difficulty.

I view the astrology as an equation to solve — which never presents and problem without also presenting a solution. The astrologer’s job is to work out the equation.

This is why you must be VERY careful whose astrology you follow. And it’s why I make myself easy to reach by phone or by email.

My Life as a Horosscope Writer - unfinished autobiography

Unproofread draft of a Planet waves horoscope.

Astrology must have a spiritual basis

The aspects in the chart are inherently value-neutral. Their “meaning” is merely an interpretation. So you are depending on the ethics, life experience, and wisdom of the astrologer in whatever form of the work you imbibe.

Writing the horoscope would be impossible without my dedication my inner growth, my continuous work with A Course in Miracles since 1986, and my training in the Gestalt and Hakomi therapy methods (among others).

And then with astrology, I have to look at the same chart — the same basic set of aspects — 12 different ways, from 12 different points of view. That’s an impressive exercise in being circumspect and I’ve done it no fewer than 2,000 times since this day in 1995.

The world is now suffering from the worst psychic chaos and spiritual vertigo that it ever has. We have been invaded by a digital alien life form that is taking over our minds and our society. I believe that astrology offers not answers but a way to form tangible questions, and a method of seeing through the chaos and gently making sense of one’s existence.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Astrology Consulting

Other Consulting

The Astrology Boutique (all options are there)

Press Room — mostly New York Times coverage of my career