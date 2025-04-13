Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:53
-57:53

Today is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscope

I wrote my first two astrology columns on April 13, 1995, and had a publisher for them the next day — Free Time magazine in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 13, 2025
Share
Transcript
Reverse-engineering the Patric Walker horoscope, 1994.

The world is now suffering from the worst psychic chaos and spiritual vertigo that it ever has. We have been invaded by a digital alien life form that is taking over our minds and our society. I believe that astrology offers not answers but a way to form tangible questions, and a method of seeing through the chaos and gently making sense of one’s existence and relationships.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today is the 30th anniversary of writing my first horoscope column — two of them, actually. I started as “The Navigator” in Free Time, a little entertainment sheet in Poughkeepsie, and have since then appeared in more than 100 titles, from Harper’s Bazaar to Canadian Home to People to España Match to the Woodstock Journal to the the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror and the New York Daily News.

Though now rather than being published my a big corporation, I self-publish with you as my audience and clientele. I understand that Planet Waves is a direct relationship between you and me, and I treat it that way.

I still write the same basic column today, though after many stages of evolution. I view the horoscope as a meeting place between you and me. It is somewhere you can turn in the world for genuine thought that is consistently sensitive to who you are and the life situations that you face. This is rare to find, if you can find it at all.

Here is the April monthly horoscope.

Self-portrait, Flagstaff, 2007.

The ultimate creative writing project

Due to the highly structured nature of this kind of writing — always 12 signs, always written to a length specification, always on a tight schedule — this has been the ultimate creative writing project. The writer cannot be repetitive on any day or really, ever. So it’s like writing 12 distinct little articles each time that must leave the reader feeling good about themselves.

Anyone I know who has tried to write a horoscope has given up after a very short time. It’s not easy. Total longterm dedication is required, along with mindfulness moment-to-moment when writing. Part of the challenge is taking what look like extremely difficult aspects and saying something that shifts the reader’s viewpoint on their own potential struggle and difficulty.

I view the astrology as an equation to solve — which never presents and problem without also presenting a solution. The astrologer’s job is to work out the equation.

This is why you must be VERY careful whose astrology you follow. And it’s why I make myself easy to reach by phone or by email.

My Life as a Horosscope Writer - unfinished autobiography

Subscriber Services from Planet Waves

Unproofread draft of a Planet waves horoscope.

Astrology must have a spiritual basis

The aspects in the chart are inherently value-neutral. Their “meaning” is merely an interpretation. So you are depending on the ethics, life experience, and wisdom of the astrologer in whatever form of the work you imbibe.

Writing the horoscope would be impossible without my dedication my inner growth, my continuous work with A Course in Miracles since 1986, and my training in the Gestalt and Hakomi therapy methods (among others).

And then with astrology, I have to look at the same chart — the same basic set of aspects — 12 different ways, from 12 different points of view. That’s an impressive exercise in being circumspect and I’ve done it no fewer than 2,000 times since this day in 1995.

The world is now suffering from the worst psychic chaos and spiritual vertigo that it ever has. We have been invaded by a digital alien life form that is taking over our minds and our society. I believe that astrology offers not answers but a way to form tangible questions, and a method of seeing through the chaos and gently making sense of one’s existence.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Astrology Consulting

Other Consulting

The Astrology Boutique (all options are there)

Press Room — mostly New York Times coverage of my career

New horoscopes, articles, audios and videos every week — written by me.

Discussion about this episode

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Starcast Special Focus: Family Hunger Game Update - Subscriber Only
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Venus stations direct: weekly horoscope and Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Early 2025 Mercury retrograde echoes early 2020 Mercury retrograde
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves for April 3, with Starcast on the alleged crime of being in a body, & a tariff on penguins
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Mars square Chiron, part three of three...
  Eric Francis Coppolino