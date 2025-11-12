Trump Reckoning: The Epstein Files

Early autumn sunrise at Harshaw House

Quick Note to PW staff this morning:

I can’t get a sense of whether this will scale up. It keeps seeming like it has to; like this is the Achilles heel. I am not getting why it’s being made so obvious that he’s into pre-teens and underage teenagers right in front of everyone’s faces; this is obviously a form of moral torture.

The disclosures that Jon Stewart pulled together in July were vexing, including deposition testimony and comments on Howard Stern indicating that a girl 12-years-old was too young but that was his limit. He said this ON AIR in the studio.

Note, the relevant part is in the first 10 minutes of the program:

Stewart pulled this together in July; I saw it about two weeks ago. He is sourcing his documents. I lean toward trusting Jon Stewart as he was the one public presenter, though retired at the time, to question the covid shots, on the Colbert show, and Steve understandably did not appear happy about that.

Notably Comedy Central and CBS are now part of the same company (Paramount). Black Rock, State Street and Vanguard all hold large portions of Paramount. So all the “hedge fund parties” are represented here.

---

I assume those who are stage managing the Epstein scenario are the same ones that did Kirk and Butler. (I think the evidence is strong that Erika Frantzve Kirk’s nonprofit was involved in child trafficking, though it really was hers in name only.) The three emails (released by Democrats in congress) are here, including one from a political strategy discussion with author Michal Wolff (who allegedly received Epstein’s final message before his claimed 2019 death and who wrote three books about Trump claiming Epstein as a cloaked source).

From this email you can see the strategy that surrounds Epstein and his handlers, which is kompromat, a Stalin-era KGB word for “compromising material.” That seemed to be the whole Epstein game. But I suspect there is far more; that Epstein is the coverup and not the crime.

So the question is, does this pan out? The astrology says this is the thing that ultimately will. Under the rules of litigation and investigative journalism, the emails are primary source materials reportedly released by a government authority and presumed to be authentic; but that is a legal presumption. It can be challenged but it’s difficult to refute.

Here is the follow up story about 20,000 emails released by Republicans a few hours later. This seems like a pissing match to see who will ultimately take him out.

This is from my Sept. 1 email to Daniel Pinchbeck —