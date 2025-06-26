If you are an in-house subscriber, this article is at your My Account feed.

Damn that’s cool! The B-2 dropping a totally useless bomb.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Anyone with a meek hint about west Asia (previously, the Mid-East) knows that it’s no exaggeration to be concerned that open war between Iran and Israel could lead to regional or global war. Cooler heads seem to be prevailing, for the moment. If you were worried, I don’t blame you at all.

To the shock of nearly everyone, under astrology that could crash your software, Pres. Trump joined the mess, allegedly sending seven B-2 bombers on a 37-hour flight around the planet, dropping the biggest bombs ever created on Iran’s underground nuclear labs.

If we are to believe official reports, these 30,000 pound “bunker busters” ordnance hit the ground at close to the speed of sound — and did nothing special other than block the entryway to the facilities.

Well we could have paid some teenagers a hundred bucks to do that.

Gen. Caine is still annoyed

The Dreaded Call to Customer Service

Can you imagine Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the phone with customer service at Boeing — which made the thing — trying to get some guidance on a bomb that costs between $3.5 million and $20 million per unit? (One of its 737 MAX airplanes costs slightly more).

CHIPPER AI VOICE — Thanks for calling Boeing! Your call is very important to us. You can speak in whole sentences. But first, please enter your account number. Or for faster service, visit our chatbot on the World Wide Web at www.Boeing.com.

GEN. CAINE — I need a live operator!

AI VOICE — What is the nature of your inquiry?

GEN. CAINE — Get — me — to — an — operator!