Dear Friend and Reader:

Who has time for you? Who has dependably good ideas? Who is willing to share?

I mean this question in the most direct sense: Who, exactly, stops what they are doing to help you? Who takes the time to share their experience, knowledge and understanding? Who supports your success without a trace of jealousy, envy or competitiveness?

The world seems to have two problems at the moment, among all the rest. One is that you rarely find people who have time or the willingness to help others. The other is that we are deeper into the territory of “nobody knows anything” than ever. It would help to have a personal investigator looking into your opportunities and potential pitfalls — and delivering consistently accurate intelligence.

There is another issue. Solutions to perceived problems all seem to be extremely short-sighted. Who exactly is taking the long view? Who would dare, under current conditions?

I am raising my hand.

My annual readings — this year, The Awakening — are a reservoir of ideas, written with impeccable care. If I see puzzles and situations described in the astrology, I work them out; if I see opportunities I do my best to put them right within your understanding.

In the spirit of Ganesha, I strive to remove obstacles, most of them mental. I write not just as an astrologer who has done readings around the world for 29 years, but also as an investigative reporter who has covered many facets of government, business, science and social existence since I was 19 years old. I bring all of that knowledge and context to your reading.

Each one of these readings takes several days to prepare (generally, the writing takes about 18 hours per sign, followed by the audio reading). That’s a lot of thought. A lot of consideration.

My greatest gift as an astrologer is seeing things from several different points of view. OK, I have one other: My guiding law is that when astrology describes a problem, it also describes a solution.

Basic astrology tools.

You might say: But I don’t know you

Ah, but I know a lot about the astrology that affects you, and it serves as a map. My readings are not therapy, but they give you something even better: an overview of your environment, written with some detachment and objectivity. My most important job is to show you where your options are.

I don’t write to be “right.” I write to describe. I write to investigate. I write to unfold the possibilities. Even if what I’m saying does not exactly match your situation, my reading is an example of how to think through something similar.

Astrology does not need to be predictive. It does just fine granting a bird’s-eye view of our circumstances. And the way I am reading, personal circumstances are always set in the midst of some wider situation — called life, or society. You exist in context, and I provide information about that context.

One thing I am confident in is my ability to see those changes, and to describe points of access, and to tell you where you can find your influence and power. We are going to see changes in 2025 and 2026 (the scope of these readings) like we’ve never seen before.

The Moai, found in Ruby. NY. Photo by Eric.

And that calls for awareness and strategy.

My readings are designed for people carrying a lot of responsibility. People who have to make decisions that matter. People whose lives are affected by what they do. People who are determined to succeed — and those who are determined to improve their lives or rise above serious difficulty.

In terms of time, I take the long view. Most of The Awakening readings recap back to 2008 (for context and healing), and look out into mid-2026. Really, they describe a new era.

I'm working in writing and in audio this year. Even at the end of writing for three days and going over-length, there are some matters I don’t cover — and those go into the audio. I also use the audio reading to give a succinct, general overview before going into specifics (the audio readings will have a career and business focus, whereas the written readings are more introspective and healing-oriented).

Example astrology set includes your chart in several formats, your progressed chart, aspect tables, a legend, blank wheels (all printed on high-quality paper), plus blank paper and other nuggets. You will not find anything so complete and beautiful offered from any astrology service, anywhere. Photo by Eric Francis.

What’s in your package - Astrology Set bundle

Due to the impressive popularity of the The Awakening + Custom Astrology Set bundle, we have expanded our production capacity and are extending that offer. (Nearly all of the first batch have gone out.)

Your charts will be cast and signed personally by me, delivered in a well-stocked folder that will get you started reading your own astrology. There is nothing like this available the internet, or anywhere, really. We will begin work on these chart sets immediately upon having your correct birth data. Physical delivery should be expected in one month or less.

Montauk — scene from the 2023 annual, Inner Space.

One Purchase Per Household

You will want to have all 12 because you can share them with members of your household and intimate partners. The readings are downloadable and printable. Several people can benefit from your purchase.

Double and single sign sales will be available in late December, closer to publication time. The cost is $133 for all 12 signs. The price will go up to $144 on Thursday at midnight Eastern Time. The final price of The Awakening is $222. The sooner you purchase, the cheaper it will be.

Thank you for taking advantage of The Awakening. Thank you for your business and your trust.

Expected delivery for The Awakening audio and written readings is by Dec. 31, 2024. On your delivery pages now you will find past year's Annual Editions in full.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

