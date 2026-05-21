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Hey that’s not a glacier! No, it’s snow around the Ashokan Reservoir. Caption should read, “Previous location of very large glacier.” Photo by efc.

Dear Friend and Reader:

During my glorious one-day seminar roaming the streets of Manhattan with Dr. Eric McLuhan, he said to me, “Pay attention to the background. That’s where the action is.” Such is the message of Uranus conjunct Sedna in Gemini. These two planets are lining up here for the first time since the end of the last Ice Age.

“Study the environment” is valuable guidance for astrology, for journalism and for life: look at what is not so often or easily noticed. Tune into the invisible. Consider the weather and how it’s influencing people. Study the crowd at an event or the audience at a concert. Or as New York Daily News legend Jimmy Breslin wrote, when you see a crowd, go the other way.

The best information comes from what other people are not paying attention to. Consider the land around where a building exists. Track carefully the rising tide of the digital environment. Notice when drawings of space aliens appear in The New York Post.

This Is Not Supposed to Be a Joke

Yes, last week, the Post (an Australian tabloid published in New York City) published a handy diagram which will enable its readers to distinguish various kinds of space visitors. Now if you see a gigantic grasshopper filling his pickup truck at the gas station, or a lizard in a space suit, you’ll know who it is.

The giant bug would be a “Mantis,” a being from the Sombrero Galaxy, or possibly the Antares star system. When you meet one you can say, “hey do you guys have WalMart too?” But do not clown around with Reptilians. Like the Mafia, they have no sense of humor whatsoever.

I have acquired a copy of Peterson’s Field Guide to the Space Brothers, which I keep near my kitchen window with my binoculars.

The good old days — photo published in 1987 shows crowds at the annual St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Chicken Noodle Dinner. Mark Gale/The Wichita Eagle.

Take-Out Church Chicken Dinners

I wonder if the “visitor” issue is why, every time I drive past a sign for a Fire Department pancake breakfast or church chicken dinner, it says “take-out only.” What good is a take-out church dinner? How am I going to hit on the pastor’s daughter?

Who the heck wants a take-out pancake breakfast?

There must be a good reason for this new trend. Maybe they’re worried about interlopers who may attend. But don’t worry, it’s easy to spot a “Nordic” type of extraterrestrial. They can stand 7.5 feet tall. The problem with that is they can consume 100 pancakes, 25 eggs, 50 sausage links and run through a lot of coffee, butter and syrup. They’re not eligible for all-you-can-eat.