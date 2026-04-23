Stolen from the University of Melbourne website.

Dear Friend and Reader:

There’s always a simmering debate about what separates humans from the other animals. Is it opposable thumbs? Is it that humans make tools? Modify the environment? Drive BMWs? Use Pogo Sticks?

Is it the way we communicate?

Are Esperanto or Greek inherently more sophisticated than whale song, coyotes yelping or cats purring? Is it money? Other animals give gifts. That is similar.

Soon after I first adopted her from a New Jersey street, my canine Henrietta carried my shaving brush from the bathroom and left it on my pillow. To me that represents love, gratitude and environmental awareness. Her message was impossible to miss.

So what makes us different than critters, except that most humans are not so gracious as Henrietta was?

The Bombe, designed by Alan Turing, 1941, cracked the Nazi code.

Humans Make and Accumulate Data

I think the answer is data. Humans make and accumulate data. We manipulate, collect, compare, ponder and utilize, brutalize, use and abuse data. Humans steal data, make up data, hijack data, hack data, and barely realize that when you have just one of them, it’s a datum. But nobody stops with just one. No, we want trillions of them!

We create books and fill up libraries and generate countless files and cloud computing. We also think in abstract ways and invent things like calculus, physics and cryptocurrency algorithms.

I cannot prove that dolphins or penguins don’t have their own versions of these things, but we have no evidence that they do. Humans create cities and power grids, for which we need abstract ideas and methods. Dolphins swim. Penguins stand around looking cute. They don’t need advanced mathematics.

1989 Mac II CX, my first computer, purchased for me by Aunt Josie. I still have mine in storage down in New Paltz. Image from this video.

Welcome to the Noösphere. You Were Already Here.

Humans collect thought and data. Around the time Uranus entered Aries (the mid-1920s), three philosophers, including paleontologist Teilhard de Chardin plus two other guys you’ve probably never heard of, came up with an exciting concept: the noösphere.