My bird feeding project. See the census below.

An Unproofread Letter. Today is Saturday, April 25.

Good morning from another super chilly morning in Greene County —

Tonight Uranus enters Gemini to stay for seven years.

I know there has been nonstop change in the astrological picture over the past 18 months; it’s not monotonous — it’s very unusual. Just like the moment we live in. And it’s not so difficult to tune into what’s happening. Knowing the astrology will help you find a sense of coherence rather than the usual mental and emotional chaos.

We need pattern recognition now and that’s the concept that astrology offers. Reading a chart is about nothing else.

My approach is to use astrology minimally, providing a seed that you can then grow, perhaps even into twins. It’s important to take a light touch. Astrology is easy to make seem overcomplicated. That is not helpful.

I have always felt that astrology was useful but not necessary.

Today I think it’s necessary, because nothing else can offer its holistic view of both world events and personal developments. Astrology is the first applied use of chaos theory. That’s another old (but not so old — the 1980s) idea whose time has come: it’s about coherence in what seems like total chaos. Chaos theory is a fancy way to say pattern recognition.

While I’m mostly off today, Drexcel and I check email on weekends, so reach out if you need to — cs@planetwaves.net.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

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Get a grip. Get a reading. Better than therapy for less than the co-pay. With a micro astrology book written just for you.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings offer detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.

Experiment in the Donation Method — Gemini Inner Light

This is an experiment — I’m releasing the full Gemini written reading. If you find value in this writing, if you feel better and find it centering, you are invited to make a donation. If the donation method works, I will expand its use. Tap the PDF. These readings exist for all 12 signs and rising signs.

03 Gemini Edited Ilip 4.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*My bird inventory for the year so far is: Bluejay, what I call “blondjay,” or a critter that looks like a bluejay but it’s a light tannish color, crow, cardinal, goose, sparrow, dove, junco, brown headed cow bird (really, very prettty, brown head with shiny black body but no cows seen in the area for at least 50 years), wild turkey running across the field, hawk (five of them), vulture, blackbird, red wing blackbird, a few other black birds — and a weird bushy gray bird with a thick tail that chows down on all the seeds that the other birds leave behind. I now keep binoculars by the sink. I’ve never done this before — what an amazing thing about life.