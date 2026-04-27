Uranus has unusual orbital properties, including a 98-degree axial tilt.

A message coming out of a dream this morning is to test the waters gently now that Uranus is in Gemini.

This transit, of the many outer planet sign changes we’ve been going through the past 18 months, seems to be the most volatile (in the true sense as defined in chemistry): the tendency to transition from a liquid or solid phase into a gas (vapor) at low temperatures.

Remember that we are in a high-pressure, high-temperature environment in digital life, so the effects will be unusual. Therefore, notice what is different!

A Change in the Total Environment

Uranus in Gemini represents a change in the total environment, particularly involving language, and the movement of data. This environment is already volatile, meaning that it is subject to very rapid changes in state that people don’t notice or understand.

One thing may become another; one idea may become another. Feelings can change quickly. In this environment, words are dense. You can use them for grounding and as a way to slow down, describing what you observe to yourself or to others.

The message I will be doing my best to develop over the next week will involve pattern recognition. Consider the whole environment instead of the thing, situation or person in front of you. Look for patterns, or rather, notice when you notice them.

The ‘Media Environment’ is the ‘Mental Environment’

Some caution is called for with an energy shift like this: small steps to test the water rather than jumping right in. The “media environment” is the mental environment and it already infuses all of our relationships.

Take the time to slow down in the face of potential misunderstanding and sort out what is happening, accounting for the mental state of all involved. We are accustomed to an intransigent quality of existence — an uncompromising, stubborn, inflexible, or rigid mental state — and you may notice that defensive posture changing.

Easy does it. Establish communication and boundaries gently. In fact, we are in this together.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ

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Here are the planets and the Moon as of about 8 am ET.