Uranus: The Least Taurus Thing Ever

Uranus in Taurus was the Least Taurus Thing Ever

Dear Friend and Taurus Sun, Moon or Rising:

Uranus, the planet of revolution, inventions and shocking events, has just blazed through Taurus. This started in 2018, and what a ride it’s been. We are getting to feel the “destabilization of intellect and culture” that Eric McLuhan warned me about in 2016 — though I imagine the effect is magnified for you.

I’m now working on a reading that will help guide you through our insane and chaotic times — that’s what astrology is for.

“The Taurus Astrology Studio is possibly your best ever. Amazing. Getting ready to listen again.” — Bambi Forbes

Brian Eno.

Taurus is the sign of the Luddite — the one who resists the onslaught of technology. Who doesn’t want their house draped in cables or soaked in WiFi EMFs.

In a spoof horoscope for you, I once wrote, “Your old radio is better than any new radio.”

But who exactly buys a radio these days? Still, I’m sure you would prefer one made of wood and with real knobs.

It’s true that one of the most brilliant electronic musicians ever, Brian Eno, was born during Taurus time, but at heart, he’s a traditional classical composer and a master of early analog techniques. What distinguishes Eno are his lush, irresistible soundscapes, which are handcrafted and sound like a human person created them.

Celestial Speedup

The influence of Uranus has been to electrify every facet of thought and consciousness — something I am sure you could do without. There has also been a celestial speedup — and you prefer things to go slowly.

Among the changes of the next year, Uranus leaves your sign and enters Gemini — your money house (big gains or significant losses possible — so pay attention). From what I understand about Uranus in Gemini (1941-1949), it comes with the revelation of everything that happened behind the scenes with Uranus in Taurus.

“I bought the Taurus reading because I am a sun and rising sign Taurus and the north node. Your reading was spectacular. I’ve listened to it more than once, so far. Each time I learn more. Thanks so much!” — Marion Lewis

Outer lighthouse at Sodus Point

Spending an hour with this reading offers gentle encouragement toward self-acceptance, expression, and leadership, all tailored to the energies of the year ahead.” — Cheryl Corson

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune All Changing Signs This Year

One last thought before I record your podcast and pitch my new Astrology Studio reading for your sign.

In addition to everything else that is happening, the four gas giants — comprising nearly all of the mass and all of the volume of the solar system — all change signs within months. Pluto and Sedna recently changed signs; this more change than hearly anyone can stand.

Appreciate this moment while it lasts — it will take a little time for all of this to catch up with you. I’m here to remind you: these are the good old days.

Abide in your time. It’s not going any slower, but you are still who you are.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Beach at Sodus Point on Lake Ontario, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

TAURUS Sun + Rising for April 17. Astrology Studio coming next week.

You may feel like you’re in possession of forbidden knowledge — about yourself. Everyone has within them a fenced-off area from childhood that they were taught not to enter. The barrier is like a row of thick, thorny hedges or a barbed wire fence, and when your skin is pierced it feels like guilt or shame — possibly both. These were installed as control devices, not to hide your own truth but rather the conduct of others and what they did to you. Most people do not make their way through; it does not occur to them to try too hard. It seems painful and even impossible. Few therapists are aware of what I am describing, but there are some. You are very near this barrier, and you might want to find your way to the other side and see what’s there. So imagine you have a psychic bolt cutter, machete or laser, and make your way to the other side.