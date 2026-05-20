The "Generation Jones" meme is bouncing around again, making people feel much better about themselves. But is the concept vaguely true?

Gen Jones is a 10-year span from 1955 to 1965, the second half of the "baby boom." Finally, this cohort can say, "I'm not one of those weirdos who leaves his estate to his poodle [or his OnlyFans 'girlfriend']!"

The "Jones" part is associated with "keeping up with the Jonses" and "jonesing," meaning lusting after something, from corn chips to the white kind of Coke to a new Cadillac.

One point I didn't make is the distinction between self-oriented Pluto in Leo and service oriented Pluto in Virgo. While that leopard has been known to change its spots, it doesn't happen every day, and it represents the most significant distinction between the 1950s and the 1960s.

In this video, I cover four time frames: the mid-1950s, the late-1950s, the early 1960s and the mid-1960s. I compare the major patterns of these eras and demonstrate that they are distinct sky-patterns representing distinct sub-generations. This video is also an excellent introduction to sub-generational aspect patterns. Everyone has one.

The question is, what does all of “Generation Jones” have in common? The answer is: TELEVISION.