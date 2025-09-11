Note to Readers — This is today’s premium Planet Waves article. I am leaving it open to everyone (with gratitude to those who sponsored its existence) and am releasing the article early instead of during evening rush hour. There is also a video about the 9/11 chart forthcoming (
I'm comparing this chart with the chart for the 10:28 am, which is the moment when the North tower falls. I didn't know that the North Tower, first hit, was the second tower that fell. The South tower, second hit at 09:03 fell at 09:59, and was the first to collapse. (https://www.astro.com/astro-databank/Terrorist:_2001_Attacks_on_World_Trade_Center)
In the chart for 10:28, rising Scorpio with ASc at 4º28' and Pholus very close in 8 Sc 59.
Pholus is exactly conjunct the Asc at 10:51.