We could be anywhere in history right now

Revamped Wurts St. Bridge, Kingston. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening,

Some specifics that I didn’t get into in this audio — as of this posting at about 7 pm ET, the Moon is currently in Taurus, at the midpoint of a trine between Venus and Jupiter. Lunar aspects don’t get better than that, except that Monday at about noon ET, the Moon forms a square to Mars.

That’s hot, and action-oriented, and also potentially frustrated (especially coming in via fixed signs Taurus and Aquarius). So make sure that if you have to do something that might piss off someone, wait until later in the day Monday. However, then we get into a Moon-Uranus conjunction in Taurus, exact 5:29 pm ET — that too is volatile — and then the Moon goes void-of-course.

This level of astrology is very, very real, immediate and palpable. So we’re in “tread lightly on the Earth and keep back from tense, eruptive people” on Monday. Just nudge and whisper your way through any difficult situations you’re involved with. There are those who set themselves as traps waiting to be sprung.

While I’m being cautionary about the tense, frisky astrology over the next day or so, those same aspects can be excellent for many forms of inner work, from art to writing to thinking. Yet you’ll need to fly beneath the radar of dramas and people prone to them. There’s always plenty to go around; nerves are frayed; patience is short; people are tired; and emotional connection seems difficult to find.

Find it in yourself first, and please tell your canine or feline that your friend Francis says hello. — efc

Seen in a YouTube comment —

That’s not shade either; most people are afraid of themselves. We aren’t taught to accept self unconditionally, quite the opposite. But if you start choosing to do so, you will find yourself not blaming anyone, yourself included, for experiencing emotions - they’ll just be parts of experience. When others aren’t blamed for your feeling (because it isn’t a problem) then no one becomes an enemy. You stop making fights. Then you meet someone else who is engaged in the same self-relationship, and your relating to one another is based on this shared foundation. You don’t fight, you communicate, share, relate, and every experience deepens, both your connection with one another and with yourselves. It exists, I promise. Painful emotions don’t go away, but when they are triggered, you don’t blame one another, or run in shame - you cherish the opportunity to face (embrace) them, together, not to dismantle but to accept, that a wound once happened here - and now it can be held with love.