All images are of Kaaterskill Falls in the town of Haines Falls, Greene County, New York — in the heart of the Catskills. This is quite near the location of the former Catskill Mountain House, the first tourist hotel in the United States. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

For language-obsessed Gemini-types everywhere, a beautiful book exists called There’s a Word For It. It’s a 300-page glossary of rarely-used and little-known words that stand for specific concepts.

I checked the book this morning and I don’t think there’s a word for what Thursday’s New Moon describes, though. Today at about 8:38 am, there was a conjunction between the Moon, Venus and the Sun in Gemini.

Artemis in her expression as Luna passed between the Earth and the Sun (the New Moon), just as Venus passed behind the Sun, forming what is called the exterior or superior conjunction. (The interior or inferior conjunction happens when Venus passes between the Earth and the Sun.)

For this event, the Sun in (theoretically) masculine Gemini was soaked in feminine energy — what you might think of as the solar feminine. Really, Gemini in any form is bivalent, whether it represents the brothers, the sisters or the lovers.

Whatever manifests in Gemini will multiply, and also insinuate its opposite. When Venus is involved, we have sensory input, and psychic sensitivity perched on the imaginary line between the mind and the feelings.

The word I’m looking for is something akin to “emotional intelligence,” however, that means many things to many people. I may end up coming back to this concept in some form, since it deserves some clarification and could be a useful concept.

Photo by Eric Francis.

There are Lots of Cool Words

We have a lot of highly specific words for feelings and emotional states in English, such as “hypnerotomachia,” or the struggle between sleep and sexual desire. There is “pantagamy,” which is the idea that every man in a community is married to every woman, and every woman is married to every man. We have “melolagnia,” or amorous feelings inspired by music. We have “philemalagnia,” or sexual excitement from kissing (is anyone still into this?).

We might get any of these with so much Venus and Moon in Gemini, though there is something else, something more holistic (embracing the holos, or the whole, in multiple dimensions). It’s related to inner awareness, rather than our current extreme emphasis on externals.

The chart contains the expression of the Sun through the mentally-oriented air-sign filter of Gemini (technically a masculine sign, though it has strong inner polarity, and its ruler Mercury is said to be androgynous). The Moon offers physicality and intuitive receptiveness; Venus emphasizes a sensory quality.