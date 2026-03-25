Welcome to a New Era

Planet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastWelcome to a New Era8211×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:50-35:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Welcome to a New EraOpen access Starcast for March 24Eric Francis CoppolinoMar 25, 2026821ShareTranscriptEarly morning Equinox sunlight, Harshaw House. All photos published in Planet Waves or Book of Blue are available as prints.The Only.SubscribeChart for the time I completed this reading…Shrine to New York and Yogananda in my broadcast studio.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksPlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastExploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric Francis CoppolinoRecent EpisodesOpen Starcast :: Chiron-Eris, the War, the Possible SolutionMar 19 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis for March 17, 2026Mar 17 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis for March 12, 2026Mar 12 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis for March 5, 2026Mar 5 • Eric Francis CoppolinoStarcast :: Shit already happens. We don't need any extra, thanks.Mar 4 • Eric Francis CoppolinoSunday Starcast :: Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo Mar 1 • Eric Francis CoppolinoU.S., Israel strike Iran overnightFeb 28 • Eric Francis Coppolino