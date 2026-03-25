Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Welcome to a New Era
0:00
-35:50

Welcome to a New Era

Open access Starcast for March 24
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 25, 2026
Early morning Equinox sunlight, Harshaw House. All photos published in Planet Waves or Book of Blue are available as prints.

The Only.

Chart for the time I completed this reading…

Shrine to New York and Yogananda in my broadcast studio.

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